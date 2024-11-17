WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Beer Church Turkey Bowl 2024

(Photos by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

If you’re at the Turkey Bowl, you might as well dress like a bird. That’s one of the sights our photographer saw at last night’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl at West Seattle Bowl. For more than 20 years, this event has brought together brewers, brewpub operators, and other members of the beer community to raise money and collect food for the West Seattle Food Bank.

(Organizers- top row from left: Chris Burns, Kendall Jones, Kim Jones, Shayna Burns, Shannon Burns, Tom Burns. Bottom row from left: Wyatt Brinkman, Ellie Burns, Mary Burns, Thomas Burns)

The holiday tradition also included raffles and a silent auction:

And more bowling:

(Dylon Tubb bowling)

Organizers Kendall Jones and Kim Sharpe Jones are known for the Washington Beer Blog, for which Kendall is the main contributor.