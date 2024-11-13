WEST SEATTLE ENCAMPMENTS: One ‘resolved’ today, one being monitored

Two notes about West Seattle encampments:

BEHIND HOME DEPOT: A texter reported that it looked like city crews were engaged in a cleanup at this encampment today, and on behalf of the Unified Care Team, city spokesperson Callie Craighead confirms it:

The area behind the Home Depot on Delridge was resolved today with tents and debris cleared. Over the last several months our contracted outreach partners have been engaging with the individuals residing at this encampment and at the time of resolution, 4 out of 5 offers of shelter were accepted.

This encampment has had multiple fire responses, including a big one this past spring.

SCHMITZ PRESERVE PARK: Multiple readers have reported an encampment inside Schmitz Preserve Park (one of whom sent the photo above), and wondered what the city plans to do about it. Nothing yet, Craighead told us: