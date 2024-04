(Reader photo, originally uploaded in comments below)

10:24 PM: SFD is fighting what a dispatcher described as a “large encampment fire” off Sylvan Way behind Delridge Home Depot. The response has led SPD to block Sylvan Way in both directions.

(Reader photo sent by Sam)

10:44 PM: They’ve declared the fire “tapped” (out). SFD says no one was hurt.

11:20 PM: Nearby resident Sam says Sylvan has reopened to traffic. Emergency-radio exchanges indicate the remaining unit(s) are wrapping up and preparing to leave.