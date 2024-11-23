WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen kayaks

Sent by Barb:

I am writing to report a pair of high-end, carbon-fiber kayaks were stolen from across the street from Lincoln Park two weeks ago. I have attached photos of them. They are worth, used, about 2k apiece. They are in good condition and there is a reward being offered for information of $500 to anyone who gives the name of the thief and their location to the police or myself, leading to their recovery. They are both 16′ long. One is a Sega Revenge and the other is a Steller 16.5.