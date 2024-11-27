WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Yours up yet?

Four weeks until Christmas, so it’s time we started showcasing West Seattle’s holiday lights. Above is an in-progress photo we caught earlier this week as the Menashe Family and friends continued working on their legendary Beach Drive lights (due to “officially” launch this Sunday, December 1). But you don’t have to have THAT many for a memorable display. Out on a short drive this evening, we noticed more than a few locations that took advantage of today’s sunshine to get their displays in place. So as we do every year here on WSB, we’re welcoming photos of your lights – or lights that catch your attention – so we can show your neighbors around the peninsula. You don’t have to include the exact address – just the block is fine (xx00 block of xx SW, for example) – as long as that’s enough info for light-sightseers to find it. Please send photos/info to westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you! (Scroll through this archive to see what we’ve featured in past years!)