VIDEO: The Dusty 45s delight full house @ Easy Street Records

The floor and the loft at Easy Street Records were packed tonight for hometown faves The Dusty 45s, celebrating their new album “All the Beauty in Between.” We couldn’t stay for the whole show but caught several songs including, above, “One Girl,” and below, “Cash in Her Soul“:

Easy Street proprietor Matt Vaughan introduced Billy Joe Huels and his band as “relentless” (and might we say, Vaughan knows a thing or two about relentlessness). Huels, for his part, told the crowd, “I’m Billy Joe, I live right down the street.” He explained the songs were largely written “during the COVID break,” including “Thursday Afternoon,” recalling the simple pleasure of going out for a walk during pandemic times. You can get the album via links here (and listen to clips from the rest of the songs). And if you want to see the band again, albeit outside West Seattle, they have a show at Tractor Tavern next Wednesday.