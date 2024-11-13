THEATER: West Seattle High School’s ‘Ophelia’ opens Thursday

(Photo courtesy WSHS)

That’s a rehearsal photo from the next student production at West Seattle High School, opening tomorrow (Thursday, November 14), “Ophelia.” The student cast and crew are hoping you’ll be part of the audience during one of the performances. Here’s what it’s all about:

Ophelia

Book by By Jeff Wanshel

Directed by Allison Irvine, this play imagines a world where, rather than being relegated to an unceremonious offstage death, Ophelia takes center stage in the story of Shakespeare‘s most famous brooding prince. Join us for a night of swords, vengeful ghosts, and perhaps more than one person hiding in the curtains…

The show dates are November 14th, 15th, 16th and 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7:30.

Here is the link to get tickets.

$10 adults and $5 students