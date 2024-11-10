SPORTS: West Seattle HS volleyball takes second at Metro League tournament

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Special to West Seattle Blog

The West Seattle High School Wildcats volleyball team faced a strong Seattle Prep squad in last night’s Metro League championship game in the Chief Sealth International High School gym. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t the Wildcats’ night. Prep’s power and shot placement propelled them to a 3-0 win over West Seattle.

In their semifinal match earlier in the day, West Seattle cruised past the Bishop Blanchet Bears, never trailing in any set on their way to a 3-0 win. The team played cohesively against a talented Blanchet team, with Janie McCanna and Sadie Miller notching an impressive number of kills. The individual set scores were 25-12, 25-19, and 25-8.

Next week, West Seattle (15-4) will head to the 3A District Tournament as the #2 Metro seed. Head coach Scott Behrbaum expressed satisfaction with the team’s successful season and is gearing up for the team to take the next step forward. “We’re proud of being the best public school in the Metro League and we’re going into Districts with a clean slate, knowing that we can compete with anyone.”