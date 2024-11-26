FOR YOUR CALENDAR: The Whale Trail will celebrate Southern Resident ‘orca-palooza’

(Photo of J pod in Puget Sound by Maya Sears, Permit #21348)

Earlier today, we told you about the record salmon count in Fauntleroy Creek. Other fall fish have brought the Southern Resident Killer Whales to central Puget Sound – and two weeks from tonight, you’ll get to celebrate them with The Whale Trail. Here’s their event announcement:

Welcome the Orcas 2024

Celebrating the Seasonal Return of the Southern Resident Orcas to Central Puget Sound

It’s been orca-palooza in central Puget Sound this year! A larger-than-expected chum run has kept J pod here for a record-setting number of weeks. Join The Whale Trail and friends on December 10 to celebrate the orcas’ return, and learn what you can do to protect them.

Featured speakers include Capt. Alan Myers (WDFW Enforcement) who will talk about new distance regulations for boaters that take effect January 1. Researchers Mark Sears and Maya Sears will discuss their fieldwork and recent encounters with the orcas, including a rare superpod in October.

The event will also feature light refreshments and information tables from organizations including Seal Sitters, Washington Conservation Action, and American Cetacean Society, Puget Sound. Come early and get the holiday season off to a good start!

What: Welcome the Orcas 2024

Community event to Celebrate the Seasonal Return of Southern Resident Orcas to Central Puget Sound

When: Tuesday, December 10, 7 to 8:30 PM.

Doors open at 6:15

Where: Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 Fauntleroy Way SW

Tickets: $10 suggested donation, kids under 12 get in for free.

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com

Program Details

Beginning Jan 1, 2025, boaters in Washington state will be required to stay 1000 yards away from southern residents. The distance is based on best available science showing the harmful impact of noise and disturbance on the ability of southern residents to find and catch their prey. Captain Alan Myers (WDFW Enforcement) will discuss the new rules, why they matter for the whales, and how boaters can comply with them.

The southern residents return to the central Sound an average of 20 days per year between October and February, following chum salmon runs. This year, the salmon run is bigger than expected and J pod has been in the area since October. NOAA-permitted researchers Mark and Maya Sears will share updates about their fieldwork and recent encounters with J, K and L pods.