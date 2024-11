Sent by Justin:

I found this on SW Glenridge Way. I’m hoping to get Anne her bag back which has a freezer pack, a make-up kit, and some other stuff. I moved it to my house, so you can have her reach out to me if we can track her down.

If yours, email westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll connect you. Glenridge is a secluded side road, so it’s more likely to have been dumped there rather than simply lost.