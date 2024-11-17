WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two reports from west of The Junction, one from Highland Park

Three more West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning, starting with two from west of The Junction:

DUMPED MAIL: The report and photos are from Emy:

We discovered some presumably stolen and dumped bundles of USPS mail in the alley between 50th and 51st, between Edmunds and Alaska.

They didn’t retrieve it for safekeeping or turning in because “there is a ton of it ruined by the rain and ran over and scattered through the muddy alley.” But if you’re in the area and are missing mail, you might go take a look at the address ranges.

P.S. If you see something like this – or suspect your mail’s been stolen – you can contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

CAR BREAK-IN: Reported by Brianna:

Our car was parked outside our home on 48th and Oregon last night. This morning we found it ransacked. The glove compartment and console were open and all contents sprawled across the seats. Not sure yet what if anything is missing, but just wanted people to be aware!

And from Highland Park:

ANOTHER CAR TARGETED: This was sent by Corey: