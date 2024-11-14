POLITICS: Past candidate for King County Executive won’t try again even though it’s open

Two days after Dow Constantine announced he doesn’t plan to run for re-election, after 15 years as King County Executive, the field of potential successors is still taking shape. We said we’d check with his most-recent challenger, another West Seattleite, State Senator Joe Nguyễn. We heard back from Nguyễn today and he told WSB that no, he’s not planning to run again. In 2021, he got 44 percent of the vote for County Executive; the next year, he won a second 4-year term in the State Senate, where his committee roles include vice chair of the budget-writing Ways and Means Committee. Nguyễn also told us that if County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay decides to run for County Executive, he’d support him. So far the highest profile candidate is a County Councilmember from the Eastside, Claudia Balducci, who’s also on the Sound Transit Board, which Constantine currently chairs.