West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

47℉

POLITICS: Dow Constantine tells birthday gathering he won’t run for re-election

November 12, 2024 7:34 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

(King County photo, Dow Constantine’s 2009 swearing-in)

After 15 years as King County Executive, West Seattleite Dow Constantine announced tonight that he won’t run for another term when his current one is up next year. A WSB source at his “25th Annual 39th Birthday Party” at Mission in The Admiral District says he made the announcement to the crowd, and promised he wouldn’t fade away into retirement. Constantine won the office in 2009, moving up from the County Council, running after his predecessor Ron Sims left for a job in Washington, D.C. He’s also sent a news release, with a statement reading in part:

I am grateful for the progress we have made, striving for a better government and a fairer, more just society. We have built more access to opportunity, taken action to safeguard the health of our environment and our people, and set ourselves to the task of identifying and dismantling the systemic racism, sexism, and all the injustices that hold our nation back.

The work is constantly challenging and often daunting, but it is also extraordinarily rewarding to be able to help others. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role, but it’s time to let a new leader take the reins and build on the work we have done, and so I will not be seeking re-election.

As for who that’ll be, remember that State Senator Joe Nguyen challenged him three years ago; we’ll be checking with him among others. County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay has sent a news release saying he is “strongly” considering running.

Share This

4 Replies to "POLITICS: Dow Constantine tells birthday gathering he won't run for re-election"

  • Kt November 12, 2024 (7:47 pm)
    Reply

    What always amazes me about Dow is how he quietly goes about running the country…rarely in the news and 15 years of service to the people.  He will be hard to replace 

  • T Rex November 12, 2024 (8:00 pm)
    Reply

    And the hits just keep coming!! 

  • Question Authority November 12, 2024 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    Even though Dow’s seen as West Seattle’s prodigal son that’s the best news for this region in quite a while, I’ve grown tired of the same drum beat and the costly pet projects all the while catering to special interests.  Considering his negative views of Public Safety (Burien for example) and the consequences as such we all witness daily, I cannot thank him enough for moving on.

    • Alki resident November 12, 2024 (8:51 pm)
      Reply

      Extremely well said. He did nothing for Burien. He won’t be missed. He was in this way too long. Time to bring in someone who will actually make changes..

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.