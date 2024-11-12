POLITICS: Dow Constantine tells birthday gathering he won’t run for re-election

(King County photo, Dow Constantine’s 2009 swearing-in)

After 15 years as King County Executive, West Seattleite Dow Constantine announced tonight that he won’t run for another term when his current one is up next year. A WSB source at his “25th Annual 39th Birthday Party” at Mission in The Admiral District says he made the announcement to the crowd, and promised he wouldn’t fade away into retirement. Constantine won the office in 2009, moving up from the County Council, running after his predecessor Ron Sims left for a job in Washington, D.C. He’s also sent a news release, with a statement reading in part:

I am grateful for the progress we have made, striving for a better government and a fairer, more just society. We have built more access to opportunity, taken action to safeguard the health of our environment and our people, and set ourselves to the task of identifying and dismantling the systemic racism, sexism, and all the injustices that hold our nation back. The work is constantly challenging and often daunting, but it is also extraordinarily rewarding to be able to help others. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role, but it’s time to let a new leader take the reins and build on the work we have done, and so I will not be seeking re-election.

As for who that’ll be, remember that State Senator Joe Nguyen challenged him three years ago; we’ll be checking with him among others. County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay has sent a news release saying he is “strongly” considering running.