Many West Seattle ways to shop Small Biz Saturday, plus what else is happening today/tonight

(Rocks under Anchor Park pier, photo by Christopher Boffoli)

It’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving – Small Business Saturday – with shops and pop-up markets where you can Shop Small (a fine thing to do EVERY day). So first, here’s our list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide; it’ll be followed by today’s list from the regular Event Calendar:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Buy from Native artists and crafters. 10 am-5 pm each day. Food vendors too. And now there’s more parking! (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

JET CITY LABS’ SMALL-BIZ MARKET: Again today, 10 am-2 pm, stop in to see who’s selling what at Jet City Labs for all your holiday needs, whims, and dreams! (4547 California SW)

SHOPPING PASSPORT: More than half a dozen local businesses have joined forces to offer a “passport” with prizes, available starting November 30, as previewed here.

CARMILIA’S: At Carmilia’s, “Let’s keep the party going! Small Business Saturday….

Coats & Shoes 35% off – Giftables 20% off – Final Sale Rack 35-50% off – With any purchase, pop across the street to Compass for complimentary gift wrapping. (4528 California SW)

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: 15 percent off all weekend in honor of their 15 years in business. (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor)

INNER ALCHEMY: “Enjoy hot tea while experiencing smudging and a chakra clearing with our sound healing instruments, 11 am-6 pm.” Registration link in our calendar listing. (3043 California SW)

AT AVALON GLASSWORKS: Holiday shopping kicks off at Avalon Glassworks with a free-gift-with-purchase Thanksgiving weekend. Join us (all this weekend), 12 to 4 pm, and get a glass candy-cane decoration ($15 value) with any purchase (limit one per customer per day). Live glass-blowing warming the gallery from noon until 2 pm and hundreds of gift ideas, holiday decor and ornaments. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

VAIN ON SMALL BIZ SATURDAY: The salon/boutique in The Junction is hosting West Seattle’s own wugprints! spreading local love, one print at a time! Colorful prints, postcards and more! 12-3 pm. (4513 California SW)

GOOD SISTER SHOP HOLIDAY POP-UP MARKET, NOVEMBER 30: Multiple vendors, 1-4 pm – details here. (6959 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: “The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room will be OPEN Small Business Saturday 1-6 pm for our $72$ case sale! Come by for this opportunity to enjoy our 2016 and 2017 vintages for $72 for 12 bottles!” – in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY HOLIDAY MARKET: Hosted by Spruce Hill Winery (WSB sponsor), T2 Cellar, Elsom Cellars, Republic of Cider, and 2BAR Spirits, 1-5 PM. 2960 4th Ave S. Join us for a free holiday market with artists, makers, food, drink specials, a raffle, and more! Just 7 minutes from the West Seattle Junction.

YULETIDE SOCIAL AT PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS, NOVEMBER 30: Treats and deals, 2-5 pm. (6040 California SW)

“SNOWED IN (AGAIN)” – 2 SHOWS: 3 pm matinee and 7:30 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s holiday show – here’s the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s home studio (3618 SW Alaska)

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Closed until December 5.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.ank”>previewed here, celebrate the fishing-focused shop’s new location, 10 am-6 pm today! (4707 California SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: Taking this week off.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s monthly drag spectacular West End Girls, hosted by Cookie Couture, doors 7, show 8, all ages, tickets here or at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Trinitron. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – same place to send your Holiday Guide listings – thank you!