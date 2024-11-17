HAPPENING NOW: Holiday open house at CAPERS in The Junction

The holiday giving tree in the front window at CAPERS (WSB sponsor) is one reason to check out the shop’s Holiday Open House this afternoon. You can help the families at Hickman House> – a shelter for survivors of domestic violence – by choosing a star and fulfilling the gift request:

You can also shop for whoever’s already on your list – and holiday decor, as the shop has been transformed into a wonderland:

Some shelves and corners have themes – this one centers on miniature nostalgic TV sets!

CAPERS is offering prize drawings and refreshments, too. The holiday open house is on until 5 pm at 4525 California SW.