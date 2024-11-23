HAPPENING NOW: Emerald Water Anglers’ grand opening at new location. What to see, even if you don’t fish

(WSB photos)

Dave McCoy is thrilled that the new location of his fishing-focused shop Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) is in the heart of The Junction (4707 California, steps from Walk-All-Ways), where they’re getting the kind of exposure they couldn’t enjoy at their previous 42nd/Oregon location. EWA has been in the new space for almost two months, but has been officially celebrating its grand opening these past two days. Even if fishing’s not your thing, there’s a lot to see – Dave is still stoked about uncovering the space’s original flooring:

He notes that since fishing is a sport with a strong element of nostalgia, the classic flooring fits right in. And then there’s the “rod wall” and mural by Chris Habermann:

Toward the back of the store, a place to hang out:

EWA has all sorts of events and programs (and guided trips), making it more than just a place to find merchandise (outdoor apparel too, by the way):

The grand opening continues until 6 tonight. But Dave would love to see you any time you wander in – 10-6 Mondays-Saturdays, 11-5 Sundays.