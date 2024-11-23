HAPPENING NOW: Eastridge Church turkey giveaway, powered by volunteers

(Photos by Dave Gershgorn for WSB. Above, DJ Padilla, Carlos Lopez, and Teagan Gaither hand out turkeys)

Until noon – or until supplies run out – anybody who needs some help getting a turkey dinner on the table this Thanksgiving is welcome at the annual Eastridge Church turkey giveaway (outside the church at 39th and Oregon).

No questions asked – anyone can get a turkey and bag of groceries that contains fixings for a full traditional holiday meal. Volunteers were busy packing the bags inside:

(Carol Heisler places a bag of groceries in the pile to be distributed)

Between their West Seattle and Eastside campuses, Eastridge gives away about 1,500 turkeys on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year – something they’ve been doing for more than two decades.