GIVING: Quail Park of West Seattle feeds firefighters

Just by their nature, senior-living communities tend to see firefighters/paramedics often. But this encounter wasn’t an emergency, as explained by Quail Park of West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

In a show of appreciation for the tireless efforts of local first responders, Quail Park of West Seattle delivered a special lunch to the dedicated firefighters of Station 32 today. Residents and staff brought a hearty meal of brisket, ribs, and pulled pork from Jack’s BBQ in SoDo to thank the firehouse for their service to the community.

This gesture is a heartfelt thank-you to the team at Station 32, who have served Quail Park and the surrounding neighborhood over the years. The BBQ lunch was a small token of gratitude for the critical work they do to keep the area safe.