Funeral on Saturday for Scott C. Stoefen, 1957-2024

Family and friends will gather tomorrow to remember Scott Stoefen. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Scott Clifford Stoefen, beloved by all who knew him, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2024, in West Seattle. Born on November 26, 1957, in North Seattle, he was a graduate of The Overlake School, attended the University of Washington and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, UWSigmachi! He cherished his lifelong relationships with his brothers, often recalling many activities, especially Spring Derby Days. He lived a life characterized by generosity, faith, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys that life offers.

Scott was a man of thoughtful words and actions. His faith-filled presence was a cornerstone of the Holy Rosary Parish community for nearly two decades. His dedication to the parish went beyond mere attendance; he was instrumental in keeping the community running smoothly, offering his time and talents without reservation. He was a true servant leader, whose quiet strength and unwavering commitment to his faith community will be deeply missed.

His interests were as varied as they were passionate. Scott found solace and joy in music, embracing the melodies and rhythms that filled his soul. He was an avid enthusiast of sound systems, always in pursuit of the perfect audio experience. This love of music was a constant companion throughout his life, providing comfort and inspiration in equal measure.

Scott was also an outdoorsman at heart. He spent countless hours on the golf course, relishing the challenge of each game and the camaraderie of fellow golfers. Fishing was another pursuit that allowed him to connect with nature and enjoy the tranquility of Washington’s beautiful waterways.

Perhaps one of the most endearing images of Scott was him cruising around with the top down in his red Volvo convertible. It was in these moments, with the wind in his hair and the sun on his face, that Scott truly lived in the moment, embracing the freedom and adventure that life on the open road offers.

Scott’s legacy is one of generosity and thoughtfulness. His actions spoke louder than words, and he will be remembered as a man who lived his values every day. The absence of his presence will be felt deeply by those who knew him, but the memory of his kindness, his faith, and his gentle spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.

As we bid farewell to Scott Clifford Stoefen, we celebrate a life well-lived, a life full of purpose and love. He may have departed from this world, but his impact will be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, dear Scott, knowing that your journey was a beacon of light for all of us.

Scott’s funeral will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 11 am, followed by a reception in the school gym. In lieu of flowers, Holy Rosary and friends kindly request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Sigma Chi Foundation, or Holy Rosary Parish, in memory of Scott.