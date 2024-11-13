From poetry to budgeting to running, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(‘Fungal bouquet’ photographed at Fauntleroy Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s today’s list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more events than we spotlight in the list):

CITY COUNCIL TALKS BUDGET: As the budget-shaping process nears its end, councilmembers meet all day (meeting started at 9:30 am) to talk budget amendments – here’s the agenda; watch via Seattle Channel.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are there to help K-12 students with their homework.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Monthly event at West Seattle Eagles (4410 California SW), nonmembers welcome, all ages, come play cribbage!

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to celebrate poets and poetry.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

KUNDALINI YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35; ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn in the spotlight! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

