FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s only emergency shelter now open for the season

(WSB file photo)

As Westside Neighbors Shelter operator Keith Hughes told the Rotary Club of West Seattle today, “I’ll be there 12 hours a day for the next five months.” He has officially opened West Seattle’s only emergency shelter for the season; cold weather means it’s open overnight to up to 30 people who need a place to go. The shelter is at 3618 SW Alaska in The Triangle, co-housed with American Legion Post 160 and West Seattle Veterans Center. It runs on donations and volunteers, and Keith told the Rotary he can especially use more of the latter. (Here’s how to volunteer.)