ELECTION DAY SCENE: Ballot-drop photo op

Thanks to Cindi Barker for the photo. She shares a vignette from the ballot dropbox at High Point Library:

I stopped by the High Point box to see if there was any action. Here’s a picture of Jenny Hammer and her dog Kiba. She asked the voter attendant to take a picture of her as she cast her ballot, to get a selfie of the moment, as she put it. Taken about 12:15 today. Voter attendant said that it was starting to pick up and wanted to make sure people knew to get to the box early. If someone arrives and gets in the car line, they have to be in line at 8:00 sharp, as they will have attendants with flashlights closing off the line at that point.

A lot of people, of course, have already voted – as of a short time ago, 65 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots are in.

P.S. We welcome other Election Day/Night photos – what are YOU seeing? westseattleblog@gmail.com