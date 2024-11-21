CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder K-8 wins Ultimate Frisbee championship

Yet more student-athletes in West Seattle are celebrating a championship. Here’s the update we received on the Pathfinder K-8 Ultimate Frisbee team:

The Pathfinder K-8 Ultimate Frisbee team prepared well this season with an almost perfect season leading to their victory in the SPS, middle school division C final this past Saturday. Their growth as a team was obvious as they moved the disk down the field with precision and applied a stifling defense, which took all of their best weapons away from them to lead 6-1 at halftime. Our opponent, Hazel Wolf K-8 – who we fell to in our only loss this season – could not begin a comeback after the rain began in the second half. All 14 players who were available were important contributors in the 11-2 final score. Thanks to all the players, coaches John and Dominik, and all the supporters that came out to cheer the team on!