CAMP LONG: Had an event booked at the Lodge? Another local venue provider wants to help

(Tuesday photo by Kevin Freitas)

One week ago tonight, an arsonist set Camp Long‘s historic lodge on fire. That not only gutted the building, but also destroyed decades of history. And it torched some people’s plans for events at the lodge, which the city rented out. If you were among them, the company that manages The Hall at Fauntleroy wanted to share an offer. From D Squared Hospitality:

We were all devastated by the news of Camp Long and recognized the importance of the lodge as a meeting place for the community it’s served for many years.

We rallied together to come up with ideas about how we could offer our support and services to those who have already booked their special events at Camp Long by providing a deeply discounted venue space, including many of our standard fees waived with the sincerest intention to allow these community-building events to still happen!

Anyone who has an event booked in December 2024 and into January 2025 can connect with our team directly at info@dsquaredcompany.com if they have any questions or concerns. We would love to work with each person affected individually to help come up with a practical solution that works for everyone.