Before we ‘fall back,’ here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Saturday

(Friday sunbreak before sunset – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

The first weekend of November is here, and so are these highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

DIA DE MUERTOS BRUNCH: Special weekend brunch at La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way), 8 am-2 pm.

THE DOWNTOWN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9-11 am, this independent, urban-setting high school (WSB sponsor) invites prospective families to visit. (160 John St., downtown)

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Bring your furry (or scaled, or …) animal companions to 6115 SW Hinds (front courtyard) for the Alki UCC/Kol HaNeshamah “Blessing of the Animals” service, 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First session of November, all levels welcome, 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW, DAY 2: 18 artists and “artistic crafters” are showing and selling their creations, like these by Gretchen Curtis:

10 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season is year-round! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

GRIEFSHARE 13-WEEK GROUP BEGINS: 10:30 am at Grace Church (10023 28th SW), a new series begins. Our calendar listing has signup info,

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GET YOUR FLEE BAG IN 45 MINUTES: Preparedness has never been so fun and fast. Join Alice Kuder from Just in Case for this free 45-minute session at 11 am.

Alice will also reveal the two most important steps you can take to be ready for “the big one” or any other natural disaster, plus more essential tips for safeguarding your home and loved ones. Small group and time for Q & A. Register at bit.ly/49cAGNM or by email: Alice@JustInCasePlans.com

This will be at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: Last day for the annual celebration of pumpkin beers and ciders! At The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-midnight.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Individualized K-5 education in West Seattle for almost 40 years! Come to Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) today for an open house 1-3 pm and see for yourself.

MUSIC AND MYSTERY: Local musicians and writers discuss the connection, 1-2:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

GRIEF WORKSHOP: Heart Tending Grief Workshop with Listening to Grief and Daish Wellness and Coaching, 1-6 pm, explained in our calendar listing, $82. (Bohemian Studios, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

’90S PARTY: Nostalgic for the ’90s? 5-10 pm, you’ll want to be at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – party details in our calendar listing.

SPARKLE AND SHINE GALA: Sold out, but in case you wonder what’s going on at The Hall at Fauntleroy tonight, it’s all about a foundation inspired by a little girl named Lucy, dedicated to ending childhood cancer.

LAST NIGHT FOR ‘NIGHTFALL’: One more chance to see this haunted experience at a private residence, 5:30-9:30 pm – location info on the “Nightfall” website.

LAAMB AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, free in-store concert, all ages. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Circle of Songs, 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: The Harper Conspiracy, The Thursday Collective, doors at 7, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Topspin. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

FALL BACK: Tonight we “fall back” into Pacific Standard Time – when 2 am Sunday arrives, it’ll become 1 am Sunday, and the sun will start setting before 5 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!