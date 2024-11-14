Art Walk with music and dance, Southwest Stories goes grunge, ‘Ophelia’ opens, more for your West Seattle Thursday

November’s second Thursday is here, and it’s West Seattle Art Walk night, featuring The Art of Music. First, here’s the list of who’s featuring art and/or food-and-drink specials tonight:

To browse the individual artists and venues you’ll find, check out this preview on the Art Walk website, spotlighting what’s happening tonight all over the peninsula. Also note there’s been a change in The Art of Music – no musician at The Beer Junction after all, but 6-7:45 pm, you’ll still find Nathan and Roz Duo at Soprano’s Antico Pizza & Pasta in the Admiral District, and Cyd Smith at Whisky West in Morgan Junction. Also:

BALLET DURING ART WALK: Dance! West Seattle is in the house at Alki Arts (6032 California SW) – details here.

CERAMICS SHOWCASE: Space Gallery (4801 Fauntleroy Way SW, enter off Edmunds) invites you to stop by and get acquainted while browsing their ceramic-art showcase tonight, 5-9 pm.

Here’s what else is happening tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

DUCKS IN A ROW: Death happens to everyone eventually, so why not get your ducks in a row for end-of-life decisions? 1 pm today , it’s the second in this series as West Seattle (Admiral) Library offers a series of presentations, today focusing on estate planning,

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s The Original Philly’s.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm, while participating in tonight’s Art Walk (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

UNDER-21 OPEN MIC AT THE SKYLARK: Mode Music Studios’ monthly open mic, signups at 5 pm, music at 6 pm, optional theme this month “Delicious Ditties.” (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park, continuing into the fall and winter after all – details in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Get the story behind the grunge-themed coloring book “Color Me, I’m Sick” in this online event presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, featuring the book’s author Bradi Jones and historian Peder Nelson, 6 pm. Our calendar listing includes the link you can use to register to get attendance info.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

TEEN’S PACIFIC COAST TRAIL TALE: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, hear Julia’s story:

Julia, a West Seattle teen, completed the PCT, Pacific Crest Trail, thru hike this past summer. The PCT travels from the border of Mexico to the border of Canada. The total elevation gain for the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is approximately 489,000 feet (149,000 meters)123. The PCT is 2,650 miles long and crosses over 57 major mountain passes. It is estimated that hiking the PCT involves climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest more than 16 times. Julia will talk about her experience of the hike, we will share her favorite trail snacks, tea and water, and view some of her photos from the hike. This is a program for all ages.

(3411 SW Raymond)

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

GRIEF-SUPPORT PEER GROUP: 6:30 pm with Listening to Grief, meeting at Counseling West Seattle (6957 California SW), preregistration required – info in our calendar listing.

GUIDED BREATHWORK JOURNEY: 6:30 pm in Morgan Junction, “explore your inner world through the transformative power of your breath” – register to get the location info.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Gemini Affair live in-store at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages, celebrating their vinyl & CD release.

OPEN MIC: Singers of all genres are welcome tonight at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘OPHELIA’ AT WSHS: Opening night for the student production, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School theater (3000 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Jenn Green starting at 8:30 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!