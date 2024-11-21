Anniversary party, shopping, running, feasting, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Snowy Cascade Mountains as seen from Alki – photo by Michael Rohter)

Here’s what’s happening this afternoon/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER: High Point Community Center cooks up a full Thanksgiving feast one week in advance, 1-5 pm today. Dine in or take out, $12 – call in advance to be sure there’s a plate for you! Info’s in our calendar listing. Walk-ins welcome if they’re not booked up. (6920 34th SW)

DUCKS IN A ROW: Death happens to everyone eventually, so why not get your ducks in a row for end-of-life decisions? 1 pm today, it’s the third and final presentation in this series as West Seattle (Admiral) Library offers a series of presentations, today focusing on advance care directives,

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Galileo’s Pizzeria.

OUNCES TURNS 8: 5-7 pm anniversary party at Ounces with free fries and $5 beer! (3809 Delridge Way SW),

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park, continuing into the fall and winter after all – details in our calendar listing.

MENASHE AND SONS JEWELERS OPEN HOUSE: “Join us to celebrate the season!” 6-9 pm Thursday, November 21. 40% off the store. “Raise a glass and enjoy light bites!” FYI: Sale excludes Rolex. (4532 California SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

AT EASY STREET: Gemini Affair DJ Depeche Mike at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6-9 pm

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

GRIEF-SUPPORT PEER GROUP: 6:30 pm with Listening to Grief, meeting at Counseling West Seattle (6957 California SW), preregistration required – info in our calendar listing.

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: Midnight Mystery Theater brings laughter to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

CLOUDBREAK FESTIVAL AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music as the citywide Cloudbreak Festival presets Carl Christiansen and the Lake Flora Band with special guest Lemonboy. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm hybrid meeting – attend in person or online. Here are agenda highlights, including police updates and holiday event previews. (6115 SW Hinds)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘OPHELIA’ AT WSHS: Second-to-last chance to catch the student production, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School theater (3000 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: Opening night for the holiday show at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Teddy Buckspin starting at 8 pm.

