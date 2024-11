Today's flyover features 2 EA-18G Growler Jets from the Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-140 Patriots out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.@USNavy | #AFFlyover pic.twitter.com/ifrmw7ceQb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 3, 2024

Heard the military jets about half an hour ago? Confirmed via X/Twitter, that was a Seahawks flyover: “Today’s flyover features 2 EA-18G Growler Jets from the Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-140 Patriots out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.”