YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School collecting food, clothing, more for 2 weeks

For the next two weeks, a community donation drive is planned at West Seattle High School> to support students in need. Here’s what they’re hoping you can donate:

Join us in making a difference for our community! From October 28th to November 8th, we’re hosting a donation drive to benefit the care center at West Seattle High School, which provides essential support for food-insecure students and their families.

In-School Drop-Off: Donations can be dropped off between 9 AM and 4 PM at bins located outside the ASB Store (Room 131).

After-Hours Drop-Off: We’ll also accept donations on Wednesday, October 30th from 4-5 PM outside the Historical Entrance, as well as at the WSHS Home Volleyball Game on October 31st at 7 PM.

Most Needed Items:

Food: Canned goods (tuna, chicken, vegetables, fruits, beans, soups), rice, pasta, tomato sauce, shelf-stable milk, oatmeal/cereal, and non-perishable Thanksgiving foods.

Hygiene Products

Clothing: Men’s sizes needed, including winter coats, windbreakers, socks, hoodies, and pants.

Your contributions can make a significant impact in the lives of our students. Thank you for your generosity!