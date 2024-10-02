YOU CAN HELP: Library volunteers welcoming book donations

Got books you don’t want/need any more? Many donation-accepting organizations aren’t interested in books … but here’s an exception: The White Center Library Guild. In addition to their sale events, guild volunteers maintain a “for sale” shelf at the WC Library. The guild says, “We accept old books, new books and everything in between. Just take your donations to the library front desk. Contributions help fund children and adult programs at the White Center Library!” It’s at 1409 SW 107th; days/hours are here.