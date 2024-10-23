‘What kind of world do we want to create with our children?’ Film screening Thursday

SSC Co-op Preschools and Pathfinder K-8 invite families to a film screening tomorrow, with a chance to talk with the producer. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share:

Families Embracing Anti-Bias Values: Film Screening and Q/A with Producer Debbie LeeKeenan Olympic Hall, South Seattle College Campus

Thursday, October 24 6:30–8:00 PM Childcare available for 5+. Pre-registration is required. Join us for a special screening, in partnership with Pathfinder K-8, of the new film Families Embracing Anti-Bias Values. This film, produced by Debbie LeeKeenan and John Nimmo, is a 50-minute documentary about families who intentionally parent with an anti-bias lens. Debbie and John partnered with filmmaker Filiz Efe McKinney of Brave Sprout Productions to create a film that raises up the voices of multiple families with diverse identities, talking about their hopes, fears, strengths, challenges, and questions as they figure out: What kind of world do we want to create with our children? There will be opportunities for questions and discussion with Debbie after the viewing. Watch the trailer here. Tickets are $5. RSVP here.

The college is at 6000 16th SW; the screening venue is toward the south end of the campus.