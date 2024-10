Usually we see rainbows to the north and east – but this morning, one in the west. Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos! The image above is from James Bratsanos; the one below, from an anonymous emailer, looking toward Vashon:

This one’s from Brandy DeWeese, looking toward Lincoln Park:

And from Mark Dale, looking over the park toward Vashon:

This follows – if you slept through it – a night of sometimes-pounding rain. The National Weather Service expects showers to resume later.