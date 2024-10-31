WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Halloween happenings

(Photo courtesy Kristin)

That’s a 2023 photo of the Arbor Heights “Haunted Alley,” on SW 102nd between 35th SW and 36th SW. “It’s spooky but also family friendly,” says Kristin, who emailed us about it this morning. Here are other highlights from our Halloween list:

TODDLER PUMPKIN PALOOZA: Fun for little ones at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 10 am-noon. Admission is a food donation for West Seattle Food Bank.

RON & BRIAN’S HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA: We’ve been previewing this one. See it tonight on 47th SW between Hanford and Hinds.

WHITE CENTER HALLOWEENTOWN BLOCK PARTY: Celebrate Halloween in the street! 16th SW between Roxbury and SW 100th, 4 pm-2 am.

MEEDS MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE: 5:30-9 pm, famous neighborhood haunted house, collecting donations for youth basketball. (3011 45th SW)

HENRY’S HAUNTED HOUSE: Around the corner from Meeds Manor, 11-year-old Henry has built a haunted house you can see 6-9 pm – 47th/Hanford.

‘NIGHTFALL’ CHARITY HAUNT: Annual spooky experience, 5:30-9:30 pm, with a “trick-or-treat trail” for the first hour. Private West Seattle residence – go here for more info.

NIGHTMARE ON 44TH: This might be the last year for David Williams‘ front-yard animatronics show, 6-9 pm on 44th between Charlestown and Andover.

REVELRY ROOM HALLOWEEN SOIREE: 8 pm-2 am, costume contest and more. (4547 California SW)

SKELETON SKATE: 8:30 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW).

See other Halloween sights in our archive; for non-Halloween events, see our West Seattle Event Calendar.