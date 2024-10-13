WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Salmon singing, pumpkin patch, Ski Swap, more …

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening in our area today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings):

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Realfine Coffee (35th SW & SW Kenyon).

(WSB photo, Saturday)

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 2: Biggest Ski Swap ever, with double the consigned items – so go shop and get ready for snow season with great deals on skis, boards, boots, more! 10 am-4 pm at West Seattle’s VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

APPLELOOZA: While you’re at the Farmers’ Market, taste – and vote on – apples during this annual event!

PUMPKIN PATCH AT OUNCES: Noon-7 pm, second day!

Cascadia Produce has turned our beer garden into a Pumpkin Patch! Pick out your pumpkins, snap pics at the hay bale photo booth, get festive for fall and drink beer while you’re at it! Patch will be open when Ounces is (Tuesdays – Sundays) thru 10/26! It’s FREE (no entry fee), all ages and dogs welcome!

(3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘NATIVE PLANTS FOR THE WINTER GARDEN’: 1 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) – our calendar listing has info and the ticket link.

DRUMMING & SINGING TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: 4 pm at upper Fauntleroy Way/SW Director, all are welcome to join this annual tradition, drumming and singing to welcome salmon spawners home to Fauntleroy Creek. Bring your own drum if you have one; your voice and presence are appreciated anyway if you don’t.

‘BEYOND LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT’: Series of Sunday night events at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW):

We are pleased to be able to offer this series to our community and invite all who are interested in learning more about the history and future of the Duwamish tribe and the effects of colonization on the Indigenous community to join us.

5 pm-6 pm, no RSVP required.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!