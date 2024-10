If the season has your family in school-shopping mode, you might be interested in an open house coming up Saturday. Independent West Seattle K-5 Tilden School (WSB sponsor) is opening the doors on Saturday afternoon, 1-3 pm, for prospective families to come visit. Tilden is just north of The Junction, co-housed with, but not affiliated, with First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW). You can RSVP for the open house by going here.