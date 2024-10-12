WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 possibilities!

(Caterpillar on a fall flower – photo by Rosalie Miller)

Here are the highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

WATCH THE HUSKIES: The Bridge (California/Graham) is opening early if you want to watch the 9 am UW-Iowa game.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 1: Biggest Ski Swap ever, we’re told, with double the consigned items – so go shop and get ready for snow season with some great deals! 10 am-5 pm at West Seattle’s VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend right now! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season isn’t over yet! (Is it ever?) Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay‘s annual show at Dubsea Coffee continues – shop’s open for viewing, and beverages!, until 2 pm. (9910 8th SW)

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Another bonus Saturday session of long-distance get-out-the-vote advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: 2 pm in the St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church parking lot, bring your pet – on leash or in carrier – for this annual tradition. Free. (3050 California SW)

PAUL GERARD, LIVE: Performing 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

DAVE NACHMANOFF & FRIENDS, LIVE: Performing at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show, tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

