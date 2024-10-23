WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Key Sound Transit Board vote expected Thursday

Two weeks after the Sound Transit Board‘s System Expansion Committee went on record in support of the “preferred alternative” for West Seattle light rail (WSB coverage here), a final board vote could come tomorrow. Deciding on West Seattle routing and station locations is on the agenda for the board’s monthly meeting, scheduled for an extended time period, 1:30-5 pm Thursday (October 24) in the board room at 401 S. Jackson on the south end of downtown. (The agenda also explains how to watch/participate online.) The meeting starts with a public-comment period, if you want to speak your mind on this one more time before the vote. What they won’t be resolving is how to cover the ever-rising cost, most recently estimated as high as $7 billion. The vote tomorrow would move the project further into design – it’s about 30 percent of the way now – and then funding decisions would come at other milestones in the process, particularly what’s known as “baselining.” Meantime, here’s the motion the board will consider Thursday.