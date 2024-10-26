WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach trick-or-treating

In the summer, it’s beach-landing pirates … in the fall, trick-or-treating pirates! They were among the many kids who came to Alki Beach’s trick-or-treat event today, all along the avenue. Thanks to Charlotte Starck, president of the Alki Community Council, for sharing photos of what looked to be the biggest beach trick-or-treat event yet.

West Seattle Arcade has brought more all-ages fun to the beach, and was a big presence today – coordinating all the business participation – as the stream of trick-or-treaters kept coming, despite the rain.

Lots more trick-or-treat events this afternoon/evening, as listed here. And of course Halloween is still five nights away.

Charlotte reports, “Hundreds participated, with attendees from as far away as Columbia City and Burien.”