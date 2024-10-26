West Seattle, Washington

26 Saturday

54℉

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach trick-or-treating

October 26, 2024 2:28 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

In the summer, it’s beach-landing pirates … in the fall, trick-or-treating pirates! They were among the many kids who came to Alki Beach’s trick-or-treat event today, all along the avenue. Thanks to Charlotte Starck, president of the Alki Community Council, for sharing photos of what looked to be the biggest beach trick-or-treat event yet.

West Seattle Arcade has brought more all-ages fun to the beach, and was a big presence today – coordinating all the business participation – as the stream of trick-or-treaters kept coming, despite the rain.

Lots more trick-or-treat events this afternoon/evening, as listed here. And of course Halloween is still five nights away.

Charlotte reports, “Hundreds participated, with attendees from as far away as Columbia City and Burien.”

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach trick-or-treating"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.