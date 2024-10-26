Hallo-weekend continues! Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

(Haunted ‘construction site’ in 2700 block 38th SW, photo sent by Nichol)

Day two of our Hallo-weekend. First, a traffic alert:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE CONTINUES: The West Seattle low bridge is closed to all surface traffic – bike/foot path as well as vehicle. lanes – for reinstallation of a turn cylinder, and might not reopen until late Sunday.

Next – the Hallo-weekend highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DIA DE MUERTOS BRUNCH: Special weekend brunch at La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way), 8 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE MONSTER DASH: 9:30 am at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – dash in costume! Benefits West Seattle Cooperative Preschools.

HALLOWEEN MOVIES AT THE ADMIRAL: Two screenings today, 10 am and 9 pm. (2343 California SW)

ALKI BEACH TRICK OR TREATING: Noon-2 pm at businesses all along the beach – see the map here.

TRICK OR TREES: Noon-4 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is the epicenter of activities including free trees and a pet-costume contest.

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: Annual celebration of pumpkin beers and ciders! At The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-midnight.

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: Candy, pumpkins, burgers … and for those 21+, beer. 2-6 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

ADMIRAL’S HALLOWEEN BAR CRAWL: 3 pm-9 pm, starting at The Good Society (California and Lander).

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: At Trinity West Seattle (7751 35th SW), 3-7 pm, free family fun.

TRAIL OR TREAT: Trick-or-treat at Camp Long‘s cabins, 3:30 pm-7 pm. (5200 35th SW)

‘COME AS YOU AREN’T’ AT THE SKYLARK: Bands pretending to be other bands – the biggest night of the year at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). Doors open at 5 pm, music at 6:30, 21+. The Skylark website has the full lineup of who’s (not) who.

‘NIGHTFALL’: This haunted experience, benefiting charity, continues tonight at a West Seattle private residence, 5:30-9:30. See our calendar listing for details.

TRUNK OR TREAT: Hope Lutheran School welcomes families to come see the decorated trunks while trick-or-treating in the Hope North parking Kot (4100 SW Genesee), 6:30-8 p.

MEEDS MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE: One of West Seattle’s most-famous haunted houses is open for the second of three nights tonight, at 3011 45th SW, accepting donations for youth basketball. 7-9 pm.

RADIO ENTHUSIASTS OF PUGET SOUND’S SPOOKTACULAR: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – “The Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound (REPS) are celebrating Halloween by recreating spine-tingling radio dramas from the golden age of radio. The REPS actors, featuring Larry Albert of Imagination Theatre, will be joined by Sawyer Best on the mighty Wurlitzer organ and Bruce Johnson and Alice Watson, creating live sound effects.” Ticket info in our calendar listing.

OUT AT THE BOX, HALLOWEEN EDITION: Drag show with costume contest, 9:30 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 21+, no cover.

(Friday sunset, photographed by Tom Trulin)

And everything else that’s up:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets – and today is your last chance of the year to shop at this one! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, plus free food for those in need! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: Take your no-longer-needed or expired prescription drugs to the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) for no-questions-asked dropoff, 10 am-2 pm.

BEGINNER OLYMPIC AIRGUN DAY: Visit the Roger Dahl Rifle Range beneath West Seattle Stadium and try out this sport. 10 am-2 pm. (4432 35th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay‘s annual show at Dubsea Coffee continues – shop’s open for viewing, and beverages!, until 2 pm. (9910 8th SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season is year-round! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GET YOUR FLEE BAG IN 45 MINUTES: Preparedness has never been so fun and fast. Join Alice Kuder from Just in Case for this free 45-minute session at 11 am.

Alice will also reveal the two most important steps you can take to be ready for “the big one” or any other natural disaster, plus more essential tips for safeguarding your home and loved ones. Small group and time for Q & A. Register at bit.ly/49cAGNM or by email: Alice@JustInCasePlans.com

This will be at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Last bonus Saturday session of long-distance get-out-the-vote advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SOUL SISTERS SONG CIRCLE: Meets monthly, 1-3 pm. Lift your voice in songs and chants. Register to get the address.

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Almond Brown. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!