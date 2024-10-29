The Downtown School: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor, with open house Saturday

One of our newer WSB sponsors, The Downtown School, is having its next fall open house this Saturday. New sponsors get to tell you about themselves – here’s what The Downtown School wants you to know:

“I had never considered private school before and I feel like I hit the lottery for having found this school for my kids.” – Current parent

Founded in 2018 by Lakeside School, The Downtown School is an independent high school located near Seattle Center — one that is unlike any other in Seattle. With a maximum enrollment of 160 and a tuition half that of most local independent schools, The Downtown School offers students an applied education that empowers them to thrive at the intersection of academic rigor and learning with purpose. With the city as our campus, every day is an opportunity for students to explore their independence, to learn, and to lead. Whether visiting the U.S. District Court for their history class, building miniature theater sets for their English class, or directing one of our many student-led clubs, students at The Downtown School are innovative problem solvers, courageous and empathetic leaders, and curious thinkers.

This is not a one-size-fits-all education.

The central focus of The Downtown School is the academic experience. Our students are scholars. They think critically, ask questions, innovate, and iterate. Our curriculum promotes inquiry because we believe that grappling with complex problems teaches students to navigate life’s ambiguities and challenges from multiple perspectives. During the day, students take three 75-minute classes with two 45-minute community periods for advisory, clubs, assembly, and lunch. With an ending time of 2:15 p.m., The Downtown School allows our students the flexibility after school to pursue club, select, and public-school sports; music; sailing; dance; service work; volunteering; and robotics. Many of our students perform at the national level in these extracurricular pursuits.

Graduates from The Downtown School have pursued a range of paths after high school. Our graduates have been accepted into over 180 colleges and universities around the world, and alumni leave The Downtown School with a sense of agency, the courage to ask big questions, and the independence to explore the world freely and with confidence.

The Downtown School is at 160 John St., Seattle, 98109, reachable by phone at 206-717-2849, or by email at admissions@downtownschoolseattle.org. Saturday’s open house is 9 am-11 am.