Sound Transit, Art Walk with music, ‘Orca Rescue!’, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Two major events lead our Thursday list:

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT-RAIL ROUTING: As we reported last Friday, the Sound Transit board’s System Expansion Committee is scheduled to consider routing and station locations for the West Seattle Link Extension today. Here again is the resolution laying out the staff recommendation. The committee meets at Union Station on the south side of downtown (401 S. Jackson) at 1:30 pm; the agenda explains how to comment, either in-person or remotely, as well as how to watch/attend the meeting.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: Second Thursday of the month is West Seattle Art Walk night! Tonight starts the fall quarter – which means a new walking map/list of participating venues, including the ones offering food/drink specials to Art Walk’ers:

To see who’s having artist receptions tonight, check out the October preview. Most are 5-8 pm but some venues are keeping different hours … Also, The Art of Music is back with three free mini-concerts, 6 pm-7:45 pm, as shown here – Sue Quigley at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), Cami Voss at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), and Terra Nova Duo at Alki Arts (6030 California SW).

Now, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are other highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON: 11:30-1 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), this month’s focus is “Empowering DEIAB – Cultural Humility Strategies.”

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

SPORTS: Both high-school girls’ teams play locally today – WSHS (1-7-1) plays Seattle Academy at 4 pm at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW); CSIHS (4-2-4) takes on Ingraham at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Delfino’s Chicago Pizza.

OPEN HOUSE: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (34th/Myrtle) invites prospective families to visit, 4:30 pm-6:30 pm.

UNDER-21 OPEN MIC: The monthly open mic presented by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) next door at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), optional theme “costumes.” Signups at 5, performances at 6.

VISCON CELLARS: In addition to participating in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk (with a reception for featured artist Jessie Summa Russo), the West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

‘ORCA RESCUE!’ AUTHOR: Donna Sandstrom tells the story of Springer – and more – as the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s featured Words, Writers, Southwest Stories speaker this month, 6 pm online. Here’s our preview; here’s the RSVP page, to get the link to watch/listen.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: New meeting spot for the 6 pm weekly run – now from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

VOLLEYBALL: One home match tonight, Chief Sealth IHS (8-1) hosts Rainier Beach, 7 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!