SOCCER: Junction FC team adds West Seattle Rhodies women’s team to the family

Earlier this month, at an event celebrating women’s soccer, the owners of West Seattle Junction FC said they had big news coming. This morning, it’s officially unveiled – here’s the announcement introducing you to West Seattle Rhodies FC:

A new women’s USL W League soccer team is coming to West Seattle in 2025 – West Seattle Rhodies FC. This exciting expansion into the United Soccer League (USL) will help establish a strong presence of women’s soccer in the Pacific Northwest. Based in the West Seattle community, the club will make its debut in the USL W League in the spring of 2025.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this new journey with the USL W League and bring West Seattle Rhodies FC to life. This is a remarkable opportunity to elevate the talent and passion of our community on a national platform, while creating pathways for women to thrive in soccer,” said CEO & Co-Owner Jessica Pierce.

“As a club, we’re dedicated to growing the game and fostering accessibility where players, coaches, and leaders can flourish. We’re eager to get started and contribute to the continued growth of women’s soccer in the Pacific Northwest,” Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Owner Marissa Villegas said.

Rooted in the vibrant West Seattle community, the club aims to foster a culture of inclusivity, excellence, and shared growth, building lasting connections through the beautiful game. The mission of the Rhodies is to develop the next generation of female athletes, inspire local pride, and establish itself as a competitive force in the USL W League.

“We are committed to empowering women in soccer by creating a platform where players, coaches, and leaders can grow and thrive together, just like the resilient rhododendrons that symbolize our club,” continued Villegas.

Why the Rhododendron

Our club draws inspiration from the rhododendron, a symbol of growth and resilience. Just as rhododendrons thrive in groups, we believe in fostering a supportive environment where women can grow and excel together.

Community Oriented

Rhodies players and staff will participate in youth camps and clinics, local events focused on youth development alongside our partners at the West Seattle Y, and community events alongside small local businesses. Home games will be played in West Seattle and the majority of the training sessions will be in the community as well.

About West Seattle Junction FC

West Seattle Rhodies FC is part of a broader vision initiated by the ownership group of West Seattle Junction FC, the men’s team which joined USL League Two in 2024. Both clubs share a commitment to fostering local talent and building a strong soccer culture in the region, with a particular emphasis on creating pathways for youth players to reach the next level. The combined ownership group will run both teams.

Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do at West Seattle Rhodies FC. As a club founded and majority-owned by women, we are committed to advancing women’s leadership in sports and ensuring that women are represented at every level of our organization.

Our ownership group includes two women of color, and we actively work to provide pathways for women not only on the field but also in key decision-making roles off the field. We empower women in leadership roles and promote diversity within our organization, and as we grow, we will expand our DEI initiatives, focusing on creating opportunities for women and underrepresented groups in all aspects of the game—on the pitch, in coaching, and in management.