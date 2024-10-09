Sad end to Arizona search for retired Sanislo Elementary PE teacher Sue Turner



(Photo courtesy Stu Hennessey)

That signal-box portrait on 16th SW north of SW Holden has turned from a tribute to a memorial, after sad news from Arizona. As reported here in October 2020, the box was commissioned from prolific painter Desmond Hansen as a tribute to Sue Turner and Bud Turner, local educators renowned for their PE achievements. Ms. Turner, 76, was especially beloved at Sanislo Elementary, where she long served as PE teacher. She was reported missing in the Tucson area last month, with a Silver Alert issued, but after a two-week search, authorities reported she was found deceased. News stories from Arizona have no further details. Bud Turner died a year ago at age 77; the couple had been married for 52 years.