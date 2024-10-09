West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

56℉

Sad end to Arizona search for retired Sanislo Elementary PE teacher Sue Turner

October 9, 2024 12:16 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Obituaries | West Seattle news | West Seattle people


(Photo courtesy Stu Hennessey)

That signal-box portrait on 16th SW north of SW Holden has turned from a tribute to a memorial, after sad news from Arizona. As reported here in October 2020, the box was commissioned from prolific painter Desmond Hansen as a tribute to Sue Turner and Bud Turner, local educators renowned for their PE achievements. Ms. Turner, 76, was especially beloved at Sanislo Elementary, where she long served as PE teacher. She was reported missing in the Tucson area last month, with a Silver Alert issued, but after a two-week search, authorities reported she was found deceased. News stories from Arizona have no further details. Bud Turner died a year ago at age 77; the couple had been married for 52 years.

Share This

3 Replies to "Sad end to Arizona search for retired Sanislo Elementary PE teacher Sue Turner"

  • Jennie October 9, 2024 (12:30 pm)
    Reply

    This breaks my heart. My thoughts are with her family. Sue and Bud trained me to be a PE teacher. They were an amazing team and she was an incredible woman that has touched the lives of so many people in extraordinary ways. 

  • Alki resident October 9, 2024 (12:41 pm)
    Reply

    I’ll try to chalk this up to Mr. Turner called her home and they’re reunited once again. Sad to hear. 

  • KM October 9, 2024 (12:54 pm)
    Reply

    Very, very sad news. Bud and Sue were amazing people and will be greatly missed. Only solace is that they are reunited again. Sending the family condolences.         

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.