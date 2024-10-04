READER REPORT: Wet-season warning about a treacherous turn

Received from Rachel, who has a warning for you:

The rains have returned and I wanted to send a warning about a very slick corner that has caught numerous drivers off guard when taking it too fast.

These photos are a result of making a left from SW 16th to SW Austin going too fast on a wet road. I have lived at this corner for 20 yrs and this is a yearly occurrence. Note: tree always wins and this poor tree has taken quite the beating. I also have concerns that someone standing on this corner might end up getting hit.

One car took out the walk signal and kept going. I have brought this to the city’s attention and they said since there are no police reports there is nothing they can do. Most drivers hobble off or call a tow truck and it never gets called into 911.