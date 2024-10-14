Our West Seattle list – including holiday closures/changes – for today/tonight

(Photographed on 26th SW south of Roxbury by Gill Loring)

Here’s our highlight list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CLOSURES/CHANGES FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY/COLUMBUS DAY: Libraries are closed … many Seattle Parks programs/facilities are closed … It’s a postal holiday and banking holiday … Street parking is free today in Seattle neighborhoods where the city charges for it.

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Multiple artists’ cup creations are on display all month at Dubsea Coffee (9910 8th SW), open until 2 pm.

CUPCAKE ROYALE’S LAST DAY: After 19 years, today is closing day for Cupcake Royale‘s West Seattle café at California/Alaska, 10 am-5 pm.

ART SALON: Monthly “safe space for creative people to gather,” 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOD TRUCK IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Rotating weekly food-truck visit, 4000 block of SW 107th, 4 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

SPORTS: The undefeated West Seattle High School volleyball team hosts Chief Sealth International High School, 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: You’re invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

