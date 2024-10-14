HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Christmas Ship scheduled for two West Seattle stops this year

(WSB file photo)

Thanksgiving is still six and a half weeks away, but yes, we’re ready to talk (a bit) about the holidays – with seasonal calendar listings starting to come in. One that might interest you for early planning: The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship is making only two West Seattle visits this year, both on the same night – its first night of the year, Saturday, November 23. On that night, the Pacific Sound Chorus will be on board to serenade both passengers on the ship and spectators onshore. The Christmas Ship will visit Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) 5:35-5:55 pm that night, and Alki Beach Park (2665 Alki SW), 8:35-8:55 pm. Weather permitting, a bonfire is planned at Alki, with Seattle Parks.