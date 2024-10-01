HELPING: Lou Cutler’s next big walk for Make-A-Wish – on a legendary running route

(WSB photo from 2018 Laps With Lou)

For 20 years, now-retired PE teacher Lou Cutler led an annual daylong running/walking event on the field at Pathfinder K-8, raising money for Make-A-Wish, for which he’s volunteered even longer. The event – during which Lou celebrated his birthday by circling the field once for every year of his life – was held during a school day until last year, when it had to move to a Saturday. That just wasn’t the same, so 2023, marking his 72nd birthday, was the last Laps With Lou. But his Make-A-Wish support continues, and he’s found a new way to do it on his feet: This week, he’s going to Boston for a big walk Sunday on the legendary Boston Marathon route. We asked him to tell us – and you – about his plan:

At this time next Sunday, I will have finished the Boston Marathon walk and will no doubt be fully exhilarated that I followed the same path as all the great Boston Marathon runners over the past 100-plus years. The only difference is that instead of finishing where the Marathoners finish, we will finish at Boston Common and I assume that might be due to a traffic issue. The good news is that our course is slightly longer, so I can proudly say that I did a Marathon plus several extra tenths of a mile!! I haven’t done the recommended amount of training in terms of longer walks, but rather will rely on the inspiration that I receive from my regular interaction with the Make A Wish kids, who are the bravest people in the world who meet daily health challenges head on with maximum effort and a minimum of complaint and through it all are incredibly resilient and superstars!! As much as I will enjoy myself next week walking the Marathon and raising money for MAW, nothing will ever compare with the joy and thrill of running with the entire Pathfinder student body to benefit Make A Wish for the past 20 years.

As was the case for all the years of Laps With Lou at Pathfinder, there’s a Make-A-Wish link where you can donate directly to Lou’s fundraising campaign to help kids’ wishes come true – just go here.