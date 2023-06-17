HAPPENING NOW: Laps With Lou 2023, to help make wishes come true

In the blue T-shirt, with a bright smile, that’s Lou Cutler, the retired PE teacher who celebrates his birthday every year by raising money to help kids’ dreams come true via Make-A-Wish – one lap around the Pathfinder K-8 track for every year of his life (72 so far).

This year for the first time, Laps With Lou is happening on a weekend, so it’s open to whoever shows up rather than an all-school Pathfinder turnout. Here’s the stalwart crew out on the field with him in the early going:

We have just headed back up to Pigeon Point to check on his progress. Meantime, you’re welcome to go join him for one or more laps – and to donate via his fundraising page; Lou’s also donated time by volunteering with the organization for many years.