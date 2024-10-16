HALLOWEEN 2024: ‘Nightfall’ starts Thursday

In our Halloween spotlight tonight – that’s the preview video for this year’s “Nightfall“ haunt, open for seven nights this year – and the first one is tomorrow night. Here’s how its creator explains it:

Nightfall is a dark fantasy walk-through attraction with a deep and expansive story – a high-end, Disney-esque nightmare that is a fun, scary, fun-scary home haunt in West Seattle that raises donations for West Seattle Food Bank and Washington’s National Park Fund. More like a dark ride, Nightfall is filled with more shadowy wonder than intense terror, though there are certainly a few screams to be had along the way. It is family-friendly but may be too intense for some younger guests, so parental discretion is advised. Over nearly a decade, Nightfall has become a Halloween tradition for many in the West Seattle community.

Check the website for donation requirements, essential guest information, and to discover the Nightlore. Please read and follow ALL PARKING and GUEST GUIDELINES. Nightfall is held at a private residence in West Seattle. Please remember you are a guest and be respectful of the community.