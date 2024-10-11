HALLOWEEN 2024: Light show

Once again this year, Dirk at 37th/Graham is putting on a Halloween lights-and-music (tune to 87.9 FM when nearby) extravaganza, and that’s what we’re featuring tonight as our Halloween-decoration spotlights continue.

Twice as many lights as last year, Dirk says, and the music is inspired by Hans Zimmer‘s recent live performance, including movie music from James Bond (in the clip above), Dune, Wonder Woman, Interstellar, Pirates of the Caribbean, and likely more. This show may not be running every evening until next Friday, so if you happen by and it’s not on, put it on your list for next weekend and beyond. Not particularly spooky music, but hey, how many times in one season do you want to hear “Thriller”? Dirk, by the way, is very interested in feedback, especially on the music, so when you see the full show, come back here to comment! (All our Halloween-related coverage, including decorations, is archived and scrollable here. And if you have decoration pics and/or video to share, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)